Star Wars actor fired over social media posts

Actress Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian after facing huge public backlash over her controversial tweets.

Actress Gina Carano, who is known for playing the former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune on Disney's The Mandalorian, has been fired from the show, reports io9.

A Lucasfilm representative sent the publication a statement that read:

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

The actress has come under fire recently after she posted a since-deleted Instagram post which compares the modern-day Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

Carano got the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trending on social media after she made her damaging comments.

Aside from her recent comments, the actress had recently been criticised for being vocally against the use of masks in public spaces since the COVID-19 pandemic, for spreading conspiracy theories during the 2020 presidential election and liking posts disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement.

She also mocked the importance of pronouns in the trans community.

Sources have told The Hollywood Reporterthat Lucasfilm had plans on announcing in December that Carano would have her own Star Wars series.

Those plans have obviously now gone out the window.

"They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw," THR's sources said.

Carano made her first appearance as Cara Dune in the fourth episode of The Mandalorian, season one.

She had teamed up with the titular bounty hunter to help protect a community against raiders who were using stolen Empire weapons.

The star returned to the show midway through the second season in episode 12 to help destroy an Imperial base, and later in episode 15.

Her character was initially incredibly popular among the Star Wars fans, however they quickly turned against her when she made her controversial comments.

Originally published as 'Abhorrent' Star Wars actor fired