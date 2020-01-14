Menu
SHOWCASE: Nikeema Williams, Anita Milroy, and Julie Barratt preparing for the upcoming art showcase.
News

Aboriginal art showcase comes to Emerald

Contributed
14th Jan 2020 7:00 PM

CENTRAL Queensland University will be celebrating the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists in an upcoming art showcase at CQUniversity Emerald Campus’s ‘Gallery One’.

The showcase will feature works from the Woorabinda Art group, and the exhibition has been made possible through a collaboration with the CQ RASN (Central Queensland Regional Art Services Network) engaging Woorabinda and CQ artists with skill development and exchange.

The exhibition will explore the power of the arts for communication and sharing cultural, historic and individual stories.

CQ RASN Regional Arts Office Julie Barratt.
Those responsible for curating the exhibition include artists Nikeema Williams and Julie Barratt.

They said professional development, mentoring and support had been provided to local artists, and that they worked with Elders, community members and young people to create artistic works.

“The artists are aged from six to into their sixties and many had never painted before,” they said.

“Half of the artworks are from the ‘My Home Your Home’ exhibition – a project with Woorabinda State School depicting what home is from a young person’s perspective.”

CQUniversity associate vice-chancellor Anita Milroy said she was excited the art showcase was coming to the Emerald Campus.

“The artworks in this showcase are truly absorbing and will appeal to people of all ages and tastes,” Ms Milroy said.

“I would encourage everyone to come and view the art while it is in Emerald.”

The showcase will be officially opened at CQUniversity Emerald’s Art Gallery on February 11 at 4pm after the Emerald Graduation Ceremony.

It will remain on display there until the end of February.

