‘About to implode’: Dire warning as Walters overruled

Gorden Tallis senses the Broncos are about to "implode'' after senior management overruled Kevin Walters' attempt to build club unity with a race day gathering at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Walters was hoping to unite current and former players at the races, building on his theme to melt the ice between former and current players.

But the booking of a special area near the winning post, featuring a musician, was cancelled last Tuesday afternoon after senior Broncos management intervened.

It is understood management were not so much concerned by the day at the races but feared that had the players headed out afterwards and found trouble it would have been an extremely poor look, especially after a club-sanctioned event and given the Broncos' current form woes.

"I just hope and I reckon we need to watch this space - I reckon it is about to implode," Tallis said on Triple M.

"The people above Kevvie need to support him. We were supposed to have a race day - all the old boys and young guys.

"Get around them, talk to them - and they are young - and try and help them get a little wiser. Get an old head on a young man's body ... but it got cancelled by the people above Kevvie.''

Tallis felt the day was a chance to strengthen the bond between club greats and the current team, who have lost their first two matches of the season and face a gruelling winter.

"Whether it's Shane Webcke or Petero Civoniceva you sit there and have a chat to the old guys and you can talk to the young group and they're buzzing around.

"I loved that when I saw a Gene Miles or a Wally Lewis and I would've loved to have had a beer with them, bumped shoulders and talked footy. But it got canned.

"The point is it came from the management which shows that if Kevvie wants to take full control of this team they've go to give him full control of this team.

"If he is the coach he cannot be getting blocked. If he is trying to set the standards it has got to be Kevvie's club.''

