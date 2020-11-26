‘Above and beyond’: CQ man recognised in global awards

The team at Nutrien Ag Solutions in Clermont. BACK: Cameron Fox, Steven Fry and Grattan Chambers. FRONT: Janette Ward, Theresa Lawrence and Anthony Lee. ABSENT: Luke Rockliff. Picture: Contributed

The team at Nutrien Ag Solutions in Clermont. BACK: Cameron Fox, Steven Fry and Grattan Chambers. FRONT: Janette Ward, Theresa Lawrence and Anthony Lee. ABSENT: Luke Rockliff. Picture: Contributed

CLERMONT’S Anthony Lee has been acknowledged globally for going above and beyond to help local primary producers.

Mr Lee, who works as branch manager and agronomist at Nutrien Ag Solutions, was recognised in Nutrien’s global Our World Awards.

The awards program was set up by president and chief executive officer of Nutrien Chuck Magro.

The program recognises Nutrien employees who go above and beyond in the merchandising businesses, with six awards given out each year.

Mr Lee, who manages a team of six at the Clermont branch, said he was humbled to receive one of the prestigious awards.

“It gives you a fantastic pat on the back and inspires you to keep going in the direction you are and makes you think you are on the right path even though that path changes constantly,” he said.

“We are in a remote location and we have a small team that is very invested in the business.

“It really is just recognition for the team, the district and the customers.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions in Clermont is a rural merchandising business that specialises in distributing both farming supplies and fertiliser.

The branch also has agronomists on hand for farm and paddock management.

According to Mr Lee, their focus is on dryland farming, agronomists and support.

The branch also has a real focus on nutrition as well.

“Nutrition is one of the hardest things to manage in a zero-till dryland farming environment when you are in the lower rainfall brackets like we are,” he said.

“We try to match the right nutritional spend for the right gross margin and outcomes for our farmers. Developing profitable farmers is our main goal and a lot of that is now through the management of nutrition.

“With the degradation of soils regarding nutrition starting to show up, people are having to spend money on fertiliser. Working out how best to spend that money is a big focus of the branch.

“And that’s probably why we have been recognised. Not only do we work hard in a remote location and give back to the community, but we focus on soil health and farmer profitability, which is the aim of the game – to have profitable farmers.”

He said the branch would continue to focus on nutrition, better farming practices and building knowledge to pass on to growers to continue to help them to make better decisions.

“We have come through some really dry years and we are just hoping they take advantage of all the good management practices we have done in the dry for when it eventually does rain because it is very hard to react to rainfall,” he said.

“With nutrition you always have to be prepared for when it happens.

“We are just hoping we have made those right decisions and we will continue to try and refine that to get better outcomes for our farmers.”