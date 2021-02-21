‘Above average’ heatwave temps for CQ

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting maximum temperatures above 40 degrees for many Central Queensland centres tomorrow, including Rockhampton and Biloela, Blackwater and Emerald.

Rockhampton residents are already feeling the heat as the temperature reached 33 degrees by 11am.

“We’ll see maximum temperatures of about six to 12 degrees above average for this time of year,” said a BOM spokesperson (see video).

He said Monday would be a “peak heat day”.

Here is the seven-day forecast:

Sunday 21 February 2021

Hot and Sunny: Rockhampton (max. 38), Biloela (max. 38), Emerald (max. 39)

Sunny: Yeppoon (max. 33), Gladstone (max. 35), Blackwater (max. 38), Clermont (max. 36)

Monday 22 February 2021

Hot and Sunny: Yeppoon (max. 36), Rockhampton (max. 41), Gladstone (max. 37), Biloela (max. 40), Blackwater (max. 41), Clermont (max. 39), Emerald (max. 41)

Tuesday 23 February 2021

Sunny: Clermont (max. 39),

Partly Cloudy: Yeppoon (max. 33), Rockhampton (max. 38), Gladstone (max. 34), Biloela (max. 39), Blackwater (max. 40), Emerald (max. 41)

Wednesday 24 February 2021

Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton (max. 33)

Possible Shower: Yeppoon (max. 29), Gladstone (max. 31), Biloela (max. 34), Blackwater (max. 36), Clermont (max. 34)

Showers: Emerald (max. 37)

Thursday 25 February 2021

Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton (max. 32), Biloela (max. 34), Blackwater (max. 34), Clermont (max. 33), Emerald (max. 34)

Possible Shower: Yeppoon (max. 29), Gladstone (max. 31)

Friday 26 February 2021

Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton (max. 31), Biloela (max. 34), Blackwater (max. 32), Clermont (max. 31), Emerald (max. 34)

Possible Shower: Yeppoon (max. 28), Gladstone (max. 30)

Saturday 27 February 2021