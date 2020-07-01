Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Night Time Police Intervention
Night Time Police Intervention
Crime

‘Absolutely concerning’: Boys, 12, charged with armed robbery

by Grace Mason
1st Jul 2020 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO young boys have been charged after they allegedly armed themselves with a knife and scissors and held up another young boy for his bike beside a Cairns drain way.

It is alleged the 13-year0old and his friend were riding home from school in Mt Sheridan last Thursday just before 3pm when it is alleged two 12-year-old White Rock boys approached them and demanded his bike.

One allegedly produced a knife and the other a pair of scissors.

Police also alleged the offenders forcibly removed the bike from the 13-year-old before also removing his watch.

The pair were charged on Friday with robbery whilst armed.

One of the boys was also charged with a number of other unrelated offences including one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and trespass.

Both are scheduled to appear at Cairns Children's Court on September 9.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Jason Smith said it was a disturbing incident.

"It's absolutely concerning that this level of violence is in scope for these juveniles," he said.

Originally published as 'Absolutely concerning': Boys, 12, charged with armed robbery

More Stories

armed robbery crime queensland crime robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Failure to learn costs CQ miner his job and car

        premium_icon Failure to learn costs CQ miner his job and car

        Crime Adam Daniel Turner was driving home from working 13 hours when he was stopped by police

        CQ man’s ‘recycling’ efforts end in stealing charge

        premium_icon CQ man’s ‘recycling’ efforts end in stealing charge

        News The man tried to make some extra cash by reselling used items

        ‘Deliberately lit’ fire tears through public facility

        premium_icon ‘Deliberately lit’ fire tears through public facility

        News Police are calling on public assistance to find the person responsible.

        ‘Not again’: Minister’s fear protesters may derail election

        premium_icon ‘Not again’: Minister’s fear protesters may derail election

        Environment ‘It didn’t work last time, it won’t work this time’: Lynham’s pre-election...