Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tired Boy Studying In Bedroom
Tired Boy Studying In Bedroom
Crime

Abuse accused admits giving ‘mixed signals’ to teen

by Lea Emery
6th Mar 2020 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy admitted in a police interview some messages she sent him were inappropriate.

The 35-year-old denies ever touching the boy.

She has pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court to three counts of indecent treatment of a child and one count of carnal knowledge.

It is alleged she inappropriately touched and had sex with the boy while he was living with her in March 2017.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was best friends with the boy's mother, the court was told.

During an interview with police, played to the jury yesterday, the woman was asked if she thought it was appropriate to send text messages to the boy declaring her love and also complaining he had rejected her.

"It's probably not an appropriate conversation," she told police.

"I think (the boy) is extraordinarily mature.

"I meant it as a support but maybe it came on in a pressure way."

The woman told police she loved the boy, who is the son her best friend, like a mother would and considered him as another one of her children.

She told police she may have behaved in an "immature" manner in sending some of the text messages.

"It may have given him mixed signals or confused him in a way," she said.

The woman also admitted to buy the boy clothes, computer games and other items.

The trial continues today.

More Stories

Show More
coast crime editors picks gold sexual abuse sourt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Springsure cleans up the nation in its 150th year

        premium_icon Springsure cleans up the nation in its 150th year

        News Springsure State School students took part in Clean Up Australia Day for Schools.

        Why are so few standing for election this year?

        premium_icon Why are so few standing for election this year?

        News Councillor Paul Bell came up with three possible explanations.

        Refunds demanded as taps spew dirty water

        premium_icon Refunds demanded as taps spew dirty water

        Council News Water woes continue in Clermont.

        DRUNK AND BUSTED: Man caught five times over

        premium_icon DRUNK AND BUSTED: Man caught five times over

        News Cops in shock at the massive number of drink, drug drivers around Emerald.