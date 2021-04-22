Abuser threw girlfriend to ground so hard he knocked her out

A 36-year-old man was convicted by Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday of a violent breach of a domestic violence order. Source: iStock / Getty Images

A 36-year-old man was convicted by Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday of a violent breach of a domestic violence order.

He cannot be named for legal reasons, and appeared with his right arm in a sling, which the court later heard was the result of a work injury.

He pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order on November 14, 2020.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the incident began as an argument between the man and his partner of four years, but turned violent when he deliberately picked her up and threw her to the ground.

As a result, she was knocked unconscious and sustained injuries including a lump to the back of her head and pain in her right jaw.

Sergeant Campbell said when police arrived, the man denied any involvement in the matter.

"… stating he had come out of the bedroom, and she was laying on the floor," the court heard he told police.

"This initial lack of responsibility is one of the serious sides of domestic violence, known as gaslighting," Sergeant Campbell said.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson told the court despite the violent breach, his client had demonstrated change through a Sunshine Coast domestic violence perpetrator support program.

"My client has started the Men Choosing Change program," he said.

"As of March 29 he has completed seven sessions."

The court heard that the relationship between the offender and the victim had also ended.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler described the incident as disturbing.

"This is both concerning and violent conduct," he said.

He also said the fact the offender had engaged in a support program was significant.

"The fact that you have attended a number of sessions, that suggests you have some insight in your conduct.

"It is also an indication of remorse."

He was sentenced to three months jail, suspended for 15 months.