Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
This man was shocked to find an abusive note on his car, all because of one simple word on his number plate.
This man was shocked to find an abusive note on his car, all because of one simple word on his number plate.
Crime

Abusive note left on car with inter-state plates

by Alex Turner-Cohen
18th Apr 2020 10:26 AM

A resident on NSW's south coast had an abusive, expletive-ridden note left on his car all because of his number plates.

Patrick Tozer lives and votes in Batemans Bay but drives a car registered in the ACT, with the nation's capital being where he works.

The note reads: "C***sucker. F**k off back home you d***head. You should not be here".

A man has received horrible abuse simply because of his car's number plate.
A man has received horrible abuse simply because of his car's number plate.

Mr Tozer posted a picture of the note to a Batemans Bay community Facebook group, calling out the anonymous writer.

"I reside and vote in the bay however with sentiment like this I will be spending less money and only w(h)ere (sic) I can trust and know people," he said.

"I am not the only one that has had this happen to them as I have spoke to other people with ACT registered cars.

"If you are worried about not being registered in NSW let the police do their job and keep your nose out of other people's business."

Mr Tozer said he has spoken to the local police about his car registration and claims they told him it was fine to keep it as is due to his work arrangements.

The man was flooded with support on his Facebook post, with one person commenting: "Bloody disgusting behaviour."

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Abusive note left on car with ACT plates

coronavirus crime editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community on board with driveway dawn services

        premium_icon Community on board with driveway dawn services

        News Emerald mum will join her children on the front steps to pay respects in national movement.

        Dead ’culturally significant’ trees discovered by main road

        premium_icon Dead ’culturally significant’ trees discovered by main road

        News Central Queenslanders say government roadside work may be killing gumby gumby...

        Central Highlands art exhibition goes digital

        premium_icon Central Highlands art exhibition goes digital

        News ‘Art from the Central Highlands’ will be displayed online in May.

        NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        premium_icon NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        Education Schools could call cops if students fail to email teachers every day