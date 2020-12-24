Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man who fought for the Coon cheese brand to be renamed has launched an ebook.
A man who fought for the Coon cheese brand to be renamed has launched an ebook.
Books

Academic launches cheesy e-book in midst of racism row

by WILL ZWAR
24th Dec 2020 7:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man who fought for the Coon cheese brand to be renamed has launched an ebook, highlighting the "inconsistencies" in the brand's story.

Co-author Dr Stephen Hagan said the ebook, Coon: more holes than Swiss cheese, detailed how the name of the cheese brand was deflected from a derogatory name to a homage towards an American cheesemaker, Dr Edward Coon. "Our research found that almost every fact relied upon in the invention of E.W. Coon as the brand founder was incorrect," he said.

"Brand owners could have admitted these mistakes years ago and saved everyone a lot of grief." Earlier this year the company agreed to change its name following Dr Hagan's campaign, stating the name was offensive to Indigenous Australians.

Originally published as Academic launches cheesy e-book for racism row

books coon cheese racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Premium Content ‘100mm on Christmas Day’: Areas set for big festive rain

        Weather Central Queensland is set to receive a major Christmas present in the form of a major drenching in coming days.

        Man injured during buggy rollover on dirt track

        Premium Content Man injured during buggy rollover on dirt track

        News Driver was hospitalised with injuries after the incident.

        Alleged drink driver busted at safety awareness pit stop

        Premium Content Alleged drink driver busted at safety awareness pit stop

        News Police partnered with mining industry leaders to inform drivers and provide free...

        $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        Premium Content $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        News Huge new penalties for online trolls under world-first Australian laws