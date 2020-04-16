Access free library resources through new online hub

ONLINE: Kim Doyle from Isaac libraries is excited to share the online resources.

RESIDENTS across the Isaac region can now access several library facilities from the safety of their homes.

Like many across the region, Isaac Regional Council libraries have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, although the online library is available around the clock.

Mayor Anne Baker said members could access free music, books and movies online.

“Browse, search and discover an ebook or eAudiobook through our wide selection of titles which include, the latest and greatest best sellers plus and lots of Australian and New Zealand titles,” she said.

“Isaac Library members also have access to digital magazines, a free music app and a children’s stories which are read aloud – making story time, anytime.

“There’s also an app where members can watch over 30,000 documentaries, classic and indie films.”

Mrs Baker said staying home, safe and connected was paramount for all residents to help flatten the curve.

“You can use these e-resources from your phone, tablet, or desktop computer and the best thing is that you can do it all from the comfort of your home,” she said.

Sign up for a free Isaac Library membership online to browse the range of resources.

Central Highlands residents can also access a range of online resources using the library catalogue.

Alternatively, take a book home using the new click and collect program available at all Central Highlands Regional Council library branches.

Visit the website for more information.