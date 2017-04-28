23°
News

Accident drives talk about road upgrade

Jessica Dorey
| 28th Apr 2017 10:08 AM
DANGEROUS STRETCH: Andrew Powell, Lachlan Millar and Carl Moller inspect the conditions of the arterial roads in Central Queensland last year before funding for Clermont Alpha Rd was announced.
DANGEROUS STRETCH: Andrew Powell, Lachlan Millar and Carl Moller inspect the conditions of the arterial roads in Central Queensland last year before funding for Clermont Alpha Rd was announced.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LAST week a cattle truck roll-over renewed discussions about the planned upgrades to the Clermont Alpha Rd.

The road, which has beenthe topic of heated debate for years, received federal and state funding last year.

Although no one was hurt in the most recent crash, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crew from Clermont spent about an hour at the scene helping remove cattle from the crash location.

Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey said overall the Palaszczuk and Australian governments have committed $8.7 million for pavement and sealing works on the Clermont Alpha Rd through the Northern Australia Beef Roads Programme.

"The scope of works for this funding allocation includes construction of 8m pavement and 8m seal on multiple locations on the Clermont Alpha Rd and will be delivered through three packages of work,” he said.

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said the Clermont Alpha Rd was a key part of the Central Highlands' road network.

"The progressive sealing and paving works will increase road reliability, agricultural productivity and safety for all road users,” he said.

Work on upgrading the road will begin soon.

"Stage one of the work is expected to commence in early 2018, stage two is set to commence in mid 2018 and stage three is expected to commence in early 2019.”

Design work is ongoing, however as the project is still in the early stages of development the timeline may be subject to change.

Mr Millar has been a strong advocate for the funding since elected and continues to work towards safer roads throughout the region.

"I am advocating for more work to be urgently done on the Springsure Tambo Rd, Duaringa Bauhinia Rd and Duaringa Apis Creek Rd,” he said.

"These roads provide a direct link into the west, service the resource industry and provide crucial linkages in the cattle supply chain.

"Without road infrastructure, the Central Highlands region will not be able to support long-term and sustainable growth in our key industries including resources and agriculture.

"Continued investment inroad infrastructure is crucial to developing rural, regional and remote communities in Queensland, increasing productivity and ensuring the safety of all road users.”

Details

-Design work currently ongoing

-Stage one: 5km section starting 132.4km southwest of Clermont, work expected to start in early 2018, budge $2.5 million.

-Stage two: 9.6km at four separate locations between 33 km and 132.4 km south of Clermont, work expected to start mid 2018, budget $5 million.

-Stage three: 2.3km section, commencing 114.5km south west of Clermont, work expected to start early 2019, budget $1.2 million.

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A girls' night at bargain prices

A girls' night at bargain prices

Grab a bargain at Dougie Street Ladies' Twilight Market

Council: desex your pet

RIGHT DECISION: Pete Stoneman, his sons and their three dogs, CQ Pet Rescue president Susan Consedine and council ranger John Sykes.

Find out how you can get discounted desexing for your pet.

Nominate your business today

TNC Cranes and H.E.M.E. were jointly crowned 2015 Central Highlands Business ofthe Year.

Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards nominations are open.

Called upon to share his faith

IN SERVICE: Reverend Jim Pearson in his office reflecting on Anzac Day. Rev Pearson led the prayers at the Emerald services.

Uniting Church minister reflects on Anzac Day

Local Partners

A girls' night at bargain prices

Grab a bargain at Dougie Street Ladies' Twilight Market

Returning to childhood

CHILD'S PLAY: Scott Witchard with Aria, Jonah, Pippa and Eli at Emerald Preschool and Community Kindergarten.

Student loves new school traineeship with littlies

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Moranbah mum hopes to turn The Voice red chairs

Moranbah's Brooke Schubert has auditioned for this season's The Voice.

Mackay pub favourite Brooke Schubert auditions for The Voice.

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Screen legend Anthony LaPaglia has confirmed his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Alexandra Henkel

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $319,000 NEG

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 1 $319,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

NEW AT EDENBROOK!

2 Edenbrook Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 1 $495,000

You WILL be impressed!!! Definitely not just your average home. Attractive street presence, quality fit-out and a wide, wide 25M frontage with easy vehicle access...

Country Feel in the Heart of Wandal

58 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Here is your opportunity to own this charming home with stunning high ceilings throughout creating an open feel. This fantastic high-set house has a lot of...

Unique Family Home opposite Parkland and Playground

9 Calder Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Nestled in a quiet neighbourhood, just a stone's throw from schools and Stockland Shopping Centre is this truly uniquely designed, spacious family home, directly...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

Entertainers Delight!

21 Whistler Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

If you love to entertain family and friends then look no further than this stunning home positioned on 1,330m2 offering multiple indoor & outdoor entertaining...

Solid Investment Opportunity!!

Units 1 and 2/3 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Very well presented this lowset brick duplex is a great investment opportunity. Currently returning $400.00 per week with good long term tenants now is your...

Snap up This Bargain Large Family Home

304 Kirby Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 $210,000

Located in a quiet street and only a few minutes' walk to the Mount Archer Primary School is this lowset timber home with 4 bedrooms plus a rumpus and office. The...

Popular Frenchville Location

356 Irving Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

For an affordable price, step into the property market and make this home yours. * 3 bedrooms / built in robes * Modern kitchen * Updated bathroom * Beautiful open...

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!