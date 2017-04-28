Accident drives talk about road upgrade

DANGEROUS STRETCH: Andrew Powell, Lachlan Millar and Carl Moller inspect the conditions of the arterial roads in Central Queensland last year before funding for Clermont Alpha Rd was announced.

LAST week a cattle truck roll-over renewed discussions about the planned upgrades to the Clermont Alpha Rd.

The road, which has beenthe topic of heated debate for years, received federal and state funding last year.

Although no one was hurt in the most recent crash, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crew from Clermont spent about an hour at the scene helping remove cattle from the crash location.

Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey said overall the Palaszczuk and Australian governments have committed $8.7 million for pavement and sealing works on the Clermont Alpha Rd through the Northern Australia Beef Roads Programme.

"The scope of works for this funding allocation includes construction of 8m pavement and 8m seal on multiple locations on the Clermont Alpha Rd and will be delivered through three packages of work,” he said.

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said the Clermont Alpha Rd was a key part of the Central Highlands' road network.

"The progressive sealing and paving works will increase road reliability, agricultural productivity and safety for all road users,” he said.

Work on upgrading the road will begin soon.

"Stage one of the work is expected to commence in early 2018, stage two is set to commence in mid 2018 and stage three is expected to commence in early 2019.”

Design work is ongoing, however as the project is still in the early stages of development the timeline may be subject to change.

Mr Millar has been a strong advocate for the funding since elected and continues to work towards safer roads throughout the region.

"I am advocating for more work to be urgently done on the Springsure Tambo Rd, Duaringa Bauhinia Rd and Duaringa Apis Creek Rd,” he said.

"These roads provide a direct link into the west, service the resource industry and provide crucial linkages in the cattle supply chain.

"Without road infrastructure, the Central Highlands region will not be able to support long-term and sustainable growth in our key industries including resources and agriculture.

"Continued investment inroad infrastructure is crucial to developing rural, regional and remote communities in Queensland, increasing productivity and ensuring the safety of all road users.”

Details

-Design work currently ongoing

-Stage one: 5km section starting 132.4km southwest of Clermont, work expected to start in early 2018, budge $2.5 million.

-Stage two: 9.6km at four separate locations between 33 km and 132.4 km south of Clermont, work expected to start mid 2018, budget $5 million.

-Stage three: 2.3km section, commencing 114.5km south west of Clermont, work expected to start early 2019, budget $1.2 million.