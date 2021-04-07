Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man had transferred about $2.8m which belonged to the “long term” local couple.
Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man had transferred about $2.8m which belonged to the “long term” local couple.
Crime

Accountant allegedly rips off $3m from Coast couple

Matty Holdsworth
7th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast couple have lost nearly $3m in superannuation after an accountant allegedly transferred their investment funds for personal use in property and lifestyle benefits.

A 68-year-old man was arrested in Brisbane and charged with fraud after allegedly misappropriating the self-managed super fund between 2013 and 2019.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man had transferred about $2.8m which belonged to the "long term" local couple.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the couple had entrusted money with the Coast-based company, where the man was employed as an accountant.

"It's a big company, with offices everywhere, and the victims were clients of that company," Sergeant Edwards said.

"It's not the company's fault, he was basically assigned to the clients and was able to take their funds for his own benefit."

Sergeant Edwards said the man allegedly used the funds on property and lifestyle items.

He said the couple had not got their money back.

The man was charged with one count of fraud with aggravated offences and is due to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 21.

More Stories

Show More
daren edwards fraud charges sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police super scam
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID lockdown impacts auction of massive acreage

        Premium Content COVID lockdown impacts auction of massive acreage

        Property The 100 acre Capricorn Coast property is on the market for $969,000.

        $67K to power up CQ not for profits

        Premium Content $67K to power up CQ not for profits

        News A Central Queensland MP has announced new grants to help not for profits with...

        CQ police issue 600+ traffic infringements over Easter

        Premium Content CQ police issue 600+ traffic infringements over Easter

        Crime Nearly 400 of the infringements were for speeding.

        Police probe claim Bravus worker deliberately hit protester

        Premium Content Police probe claim Bravus worker deliberately hit protester

        News ‘We express serious concerns about the safety practices of Adani’s contractors.’