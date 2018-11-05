Menu
Crime

Accused Bunnings Bandit caught after spate of lawnmower thefts

by The Sunday Mail
5th Nov 2018 6:23 AM

THE suspected Bunnings Bandit has been nabbed by police after allegedly stealing at least six top-range lawnmowers from hardstore stores north of Brisbane.

On Saturday police released footage of the serial thief pretending to pay for the Honda mower, worth over $1000, on a self-serve register, before using a trolley to casually wheel out the stolen goods on six separate occasions.

Police say the man has targeted stores across Rothwell, North Lakes, Morayfield and Carseldine in the past month, allegedly reselling them through "buy swap sell" pages.

A 36-year-old Bald Hills man was arrested on Sunday, and charged with five counts of enter premises and commit an indictable offence, one count of forgery, one count of possessing items for forgery, one count of use thing to forge document and an unrelated weapons charge.

He is due to appear in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on November 29.

