Accused killer’s ally attacks reporter

A man supporting an accused murderer linked to the Brothers 4 Life gang has assaulted a journalist after the alleged killer’s court appearance.

A supporter of alleged killer Mohammad Zarshoy had a dust-up with a TV reporter and slapped away cameras after the known Brothers 4 Life associate's first court appearance for a fatal shooting in western Sydney.

The supporter, dressed in black, shoved 7 News reporter Robert Ovadia before barging into his chest, his baseball cap catching Ovadia in the face, as he left Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday.

The unknown man had moments earlier slapped away television cameras as he left the courthouse while trying to cover his face. Another supporter, a woman, told media to "f**k off" as she walked alongside the scrum.

The man squares up to reporter Robert Ovadia. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Heath Parkes-Hupton

They were among three people in court to support Mr Zarshoy, 28, who appeared on screen in handcuffs and wearing a white T-shirt to face a murder charge before Magistrate Tim Keady.

Police will allege in court he shot and killed 44-year-old Robert Atkinson at a home on Jones St, Wentworthville, about 7pm last Monday.

Mr Zarshoy was charged with murder following his arrest on Monday afternoon.

Mr Atkinson was shot in the leg and died from blood loss despite the aid of NSW Ambulance paramedics called to the scene.

Brothers 4 Life member Mohammad Eimal Zarshoy. Picture: NSW Police

He nodded when informed his matter would be adjourned until September 3 as police prepare their brief of evidence over the shooting.

The court heard Mr Zarshoy, a man linked to notorious Middle Eastern gang Brothers 4 Life, was convicted of two unrelated traffic offences at Blacktown Local Court on Monday.

He was absent from the proceedings having handed himself in at Granville police station about 12.40pm on Monday after police issued a public appeal for his whereabouts on Friday.

Police will allege in court Mr Zarshoy had been on the run for seven days after the shooting.

Magistrate Keady refused a non-publication order application made by Mr Zarshoy's lawyer Wasim Jabakhangi, who argued media coverage of the incident could prejudice a future jury trial.

"It's no small matter to ask a court to suppress details on a matter of legitimate public interest," Mr Keady said in refusing the application, adding any trial was unlikely to go ahead for some time.

Mr Jabakhangi told media outside court his client "maintains his innocence".

Mr Zarshoy's separate charges of driving while suspended and driving with a cancelled licence will also carry over to September 3.

