Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Accused murderer dies after jail bashing

by Elise Williams
20th Nov 2020 11:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Accused teen-murderer Zlatko Sikorsky has died in hospital this morning after he was reportedly bashed by another prisoner last week.

Sikorsky was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition on October 10 after he was "belted at unlock" that morning, according to prison sources.

Sikorsky was jailed while awaiting trial over the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend Larissa Beilby, whose body was found in a barrel in Stapylton in June 2018.

Ms Beilby's body was found in a barrel in the back of a black ute outside a Logan City caravan park on June 27.

Sikorsky, was arrested in Alexandra Headland days later after barricading himself inside a unit for a 27-hour siege.

Mr Sikorsky, 34, was charged with 18 offences including one count each of murder, misconduct with a corpse and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Larissa Beilby and Zlatko Sikorsky
Larissa Beilby and Zlatko Sikorsky

A prison officer last week told The Courier-Mail Sikorsky "was belted at unlock (yesterday) morning."

"Paramedics had to work on him for ages before transportation," the officer said.

"Apparently he struck his head as he was falling from being attacked."

Sikorsky was committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty and interfering with a corpse of Ms Beilby, who had been reported missing by her father the day before her body was found inside a barrel in the back of a dumped ute south of Brisbane.

Originally published as Accused murderer dies after jail bashing

More Stories

Show More
editors picks murder zlatko sikorsky

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man uninjured after car crashes into tree in CQ

        Premium Content Man uninjured after car crashes into tree in CQ

        News Police will be attending later today to conduct investigations.

        Former navy chef caught with 11,000 child abuse images

        Premium Content Former navy chef caught with 11,000 child abuse images

        Crime Judge found there were ‘exceptional circumstances’

        Vital road safety event held just days before tragedy

        Premium Content Vital road safety event held just days before tragedy

        Education The emergency services exercise came just days before two men lost their lives in a...

        CQ bull rider’s shot at sporting history

        Premium Content CQ bull rider’s shot at sporting history

        Rodeo The 22 year old has won four PBR events and had nine top 10 finishes in the regular...