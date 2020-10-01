Menu
A young man accused of dragging a woman into the bushes as she walked alone in a park before he allegedly raped her had his case mentioned in court.
Crime

Accused rapist fronts court after park attack

Ashley Pillhofer
by and Ashley Pillhofer
1st Oct 2020 6:39 PM
A YOUNG man accused of dragging a woman into the bushes as she walked alone in a Townsville park before raping her had his case mentioned in court.

The 19-year-old is locked up in the Townsville Watch house.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Legal Service lawyer Shontelle Samuel appeared in the Townsville Magistrates Court on his behalf.

The man is charged with two counts of rape, assault with intent to commit rape and assaults occasioning bodily harm.

Ms Samuel asked Magistrate Ross Mack to adjourn the case to allow a brief of evidence to be prepared for all four charges.

Scenes of Crime officers on site at a rape incident at Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan
Detectives charged the man yesterday after the alleged incident in Cranbrook.

A 66-year-old woman had been walking in a park alone just before 6am when she was allegedly grabbed while on a pathway near Victor Street and sexually assaulted.

Bloodied and traumatised, she called triple-0 after the alleged offender fled the scene on foot.

As a result of the attack she suffered serious facial injuries and was transported to the Townsville University Hospital for treatment.

Magistrate Ross adjourned the case for a committal mention in December.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Police search near the riverbank. Picture: Evan Morgan
