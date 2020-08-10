Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Warwick woman Lisa Halcrow is accused of murdering toddler Connor Horan in August, 2018.
Warwick woman Lisa Halcrow is accused of murdering toddler Connor Horan in August, 2018.
Crime

Woman charged with child murder remains in custody

Kerri Moore
10th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Warwick woman accused of murdering a toddler she was babysitting has had her matter mentioned in court.
Lisa Rose Halcrow is charged with the murder and grievous bodily harm of Connor Horan, who died while Ms Halcrow was caring for him on August 19, 2018.

Two-year-old Connor had multiple head and internal injuries when Ms Halcrow drove him to hospital.

 

Image grab from video. Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries.
Image grab from video. Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries.

He was pronounced dead after 30 minutes of CPR.

Ms Halcrow was arrested at her workplace in February this year and has been in police custody ever since.

The 40-year-old is also charged with drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and contravening a police direction.

Ms Halcrow, who did not appear in court, had her matter adjourned until September 7.

connor horan editors picks
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One drop is one too many for this violent drunk

        Premium Content One drop is one too many for this violent drunk

        Crime Man jailed for serious assaults against a Central Queensland pub manager and a woman.

        Exemptions for FIFO miners to cross borders sparks fears

        Premium Content Exemptions for FIFO miners to cross borders sparks fears

        News Mayor: ‘I am on record as saying we do not support exemptions.’

        Beer drought: Glenden’s thirst to be quenched

        Premium Content Beer drought: Glenden’s thirst to be quenched

        Food & Entertainment Exciting new development coming to CQ mining town.

        Man suffers internal injuries in late-night rollover

        Premium Content Man suffers internal injuries in late-night rollover

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called to crash around 11.30pm last night.