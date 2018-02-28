Achieving common goal

CLEAN UP: Members of the Rolleston community are gearing up to get their hands dirty with the rest of region on Clean Up Australia Day.

CLEAN UP: Members of the Rolleston community are gearing up to get their hands dirty with the rest of region on Clean Up Australia Day. Photo Contributed

COMMUNITIES throughout the region will team up this weekend to clean, protect and conserve the environment.

Schools throughout the region will be out and about today to do their part, while the council will be holding a local event in Emerald on Sunday for Clean Up Australia Day.

Central Highlands Regional Council general manager communities Daniel Fletcher said the day is all about communities joining together to work towards a common goal.

"Clean Up Australia Day is about more than picking up litter,” he said.

"As a council and community we pride ourselves on maintaining a clean and respectable space across our region that we call home.

"On this day we take the opportunity to get together and work towards this shared goal of having a beautiful backyard that reflects our values of a vibrant community.

"Working together means that we make new friends, rekindle old connections and start conversations.

"It is also an opportunity to learn, for young and old, about waste and recycling. This year Queensland is making changes toward sustainable recycling practices and we are proud to jump on board of these, showcasing the Central Highlands as the progressive region that it is.”

Central Highlands Regional Council is encouraging residents in Emerald and surrounds to join at McIndoe Park in Emerald on Sunday to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and water, sunscreen and a hat. Rubbish bags will be provided.

Following the clean-up there will be a fun fair for all the family with a giant slide, climbing wall, free kayaks, jumping castle, a display with recycled lawn mowers, CQ Pet Rescue, a community barbecue, coffee van and more.

Volunteer registration will open at 8.30am and the clean-up will be held from 9-10am, followed by the fair until 2pm.

Bring along the family and enjoy a great day out while giving back to the community.