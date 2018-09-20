Action packed weekend

GALLOPING HOME: Lookslikerain (7) holds its ground to stay ahead of Triple Jeopardy (1) in Race 4 Glencore Rolleston Coal Benchmark 55 Handicap Base.

Horse racing: Last Saturday's Springsure Cup races saw an action packed day of local horse racing.

Springsure Jockey Club secretary Trudy Roberts said the races fetched an excellent turn out, with more than 750 people walking through the front gates for the racing action.

"We had a nice crowd and a total of 43 starters spanning five races - it was a good field,” she said.

"The 2018 Magic Millions and Silver Slipper trophies, won by Sunlight, were on display for everyone to see, which was nice.

"One of our local girls, Sally Loch, rode Our Boy Malachi, leading the runners on to the track in the Colin Meeke Memorial Springsure Cup Open Handicap.

"Later in the evening we had our 'ball hopper derby', a lot of people were involved and it was a lot of fun.”

Mrs Roberts said Fashions on the Field continued to be a highlight of the race day, with a really high standard set this year.

She said the community support had continued to grow for the event.

"More people are coming on board, helping out and wanting to be involved, which makes it a little bit easier for us,” she said.

"We are getting a few of the younger ones involved too, which is a good feeling.

"When people come out and support the event, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Results

Race 1 - Dale Evans on Samuel James (5)

Race 2 - Thomas Doyle on Nicquility (5)

Race 3 - Thomas Doyle on Rocket of Gold (3)

Race 4 - Dale Evans on Sirius Witness (3)

Race 5 - Natalie Morton on Dawn Fighter (4)