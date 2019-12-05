Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A person had opened fire on a Pearl Harbour shipyard. Picture: Jasper Williams
A person had opened fire on a Pearl Harbour shipyard. Picture: Jasper Williams
Crime

Active shooter reported at Pearl Harbor

by Stephanie Bedo
5th Dec 2019 11:49 AM | Updated: 12:20 PM

An active shooter has reportedly injured three people at a shipyard in Pearl Harbor.

The incident has sent the shipyard in Hawaii into lockdown.

Witnesses say they saw the shooter kill himself but that is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Honolulu, was put into lockdown after a shooting on December 4, authorities said.
The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Honolulu, was put into lockdown after a shooting on December 4, authorities said. Jasper Williams via Storyful

The 15th Wing reported on Facebook "there is an active shooter on base, please seek a secure location until further notice".

They said Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam security forces had responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

"The incident occurred at approximately 2.30pm," it said

"Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information."

Sources have told Hawaii News Now that several civilians are among the gunshot victims.

“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m,” the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said in a tweet.
“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m,” the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said in a tweet. Jasper Williams via Storyful

"One witness said he was at his desk when he heard loud pops.

"I kind of recognise that as gunshots," the witness said.

""I looked out in time to see the shooter, who I assume was a sailor because he was in uniform ... shoot himself."

People at the scene say it is chaotic.

More to come

More Stories

crime editors picks hawaii pearl harbour seniors-news shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural recharge at Clermont Showgrounds

        Rural recharge at Clermont Showgrounds

        News Tom Curtain is the headline act at the We’re Still Here concert this week.

        PHOTOS: A century of life skills and self-esteem

        PHOTOS: A century of life skills and self-esteem

        News Girl Guides Queensland is 100 years old this year.

        Glencore reveals major Bowen Basin mining contract deal

        premium_icon Glencore reveals major Bowen Basin mining contract deal

        News The mine has the possibility to be extended for a further 12 months based on...

        Push for coal royalties cash splash on roads and regions

        premium_icon Push for coal royalties cash splash on roads and regions

        Politics Pressure on Labor to back LNP’s infrastructure fund.