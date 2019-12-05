Menu
Climate protesters blocked the passage of a coal train at Wynnum Tuesday. PICTURE: Supplied
Environment

Activists rally against incarceration of three of their own

by Kara Sonter
5th Dec 2019 3:27 PM
CLIMATE activists from controversial protest group Extinction Rebellion will today protest the incarceration of three of its members.

In what the group says is a Queensland first, two protesters and an spokeswoman have been held in custody after facing Cleveland Magistrates Court Wednesday following a protest the day prior.

Protesters known only as Jack and Spoons - a 23-year-old man from Brandy Hill, New South Wales and a 20-year-old man from Edenville, New South Wales - allegedly stopped a coal train from entering the Port of Brisbane for more than three hours Tuesday by climbing on top of it.

The men were charged with obstructing police, trespassing and interfering with a railway.

A 23-year-old woman from Bridgeman Downs allegedly working as the group's media spokeswoman was also arrested for trespassing and interfering with a railway.

The group will retaliate today at 5pm with a protest outside Brisbane City Watchhouse, where the group is believed to be held before reappearing in court late this month.

