Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Actor charged with domestic violence

11th Aug 2020 5:34 AM

 

Australian actor Dan Wyllie who has appeared in Love My Way, Underbelly and Rake has been charged with alleged assault following an incident at his Woollahra home.

The 50-year-old Silver Logie winner will face court on Wednesday following his arrest by NSW police on Saturday.

"Following an investigation by officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command into an alleged domestic related assault at a Woollahra home in March 2020, a 50-year-old man was arrested at Waverley Police Station," police said in a statement.

 

Actor Dan Wyllie. Photo: Bob Barker.
Actor Dan Wyllie. Photo: Bob Barker.

"He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), and common assault (DV) before being granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday."

Police have also reportedly granted an apprehended violence order for Mr Wyllie's wife Shannon Murphy, a theatre director who has worked on hit drama Killing Eve.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Actor charged with domestic violence

More Stories

Show More
actor domestic violence sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New CEO keen to drive growth, business in region

        Premium Content New CEO keen to drive growth, business in region

        News Organisation’s new leader brings a unique set of experiences and is excited to build on new opportunities

        Beer drought: Glenden’s thirst to be quenched

        Premium Content Beer drought: Glenden’s thirst to be quenched

        Food & Entertainment Exciting new development coming to CQ mining town.

        Nebo residents to be hit with water rates rise

        Premium Content Nebo residents to be hit with water rates rise

        Council News Road projects stopped and rate rising to come for Nebo residents under Isaac...

        Longreach student wins big at state tourism awards

        Premium Content Longreach student wins big at state tourism awards

        News Rochelle Ballard placed as a runner up in the Food and Beverage category in the...