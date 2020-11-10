Menu
Actor Bert Belasco found dead in hotel quarantine
Celebrity

Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

by Nick Bond
10th Nov 2020 8:25 AM

US actor Bert Belasco has died aged 38.

The star, best known for his starring role in the US sitcom Let's Stay Together, was found dead inside a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, where he was in the middle of a two-week coronavirus hotel quarantine, a requirement before starting on a new film.

 

Belasco's father Bert Sr. told TMZ his son's body was discovered on Sunday. TMZ reports that concerns were raised when Bert's girlfriend couldn't get hold of him and asked hotel staff to check up on him.

Bert Sr. told TMZ he believed his son had suffered a fatal aneurysm, but the family is awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

 

As well as his starring role in Let's Stay Together, Belasco also had roles in I'm Dying Up Here, The Mick, Pitch, Key and Peele and Justified, among a long list of on-screen credits.

Belasco's friend, fellow actor Yvette Nicole Brown, led the tributes, saying she was "gutted" by the news and had only just spoken to him:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More to come …

Originally published as Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

bert belasco celebrity coronavirus health hotel quarantine

