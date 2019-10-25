WATCH: Actress confronts Weinstein on camera

AN ACTRESS was caught on camera ripping Harvey Weinstein to shreds at a New York event - and a comic at the same event claims she was kicked out for confronting him and branded a "c**t" by someone in his entourage.

Actress and playwright Zoe Stuckless watched as the disgraced Hollywood bigwig relaxed with "young, beautiful women and a posse of men around him" on Wednesday during a stand-up event at a New York bar.

"Nobody's gonna say anything? Nobody's really going to say anything?!" she yelled, pointing a finger at Weinstein, according to a video posted to her Facebook.

Weinstein at the event.

Meanwhile, Weinstein - who is accused of sexual misconduct against some 70 women - sat snugly in a darkly lit booth surrounded by his entourage.

"I'm going to stand four feet from a f***ing rapist? And nobody's going to say anything?" Stuckless yelled, putting up her hands in defeat.

Stuckless said her act of defiance got her booted from the bar, which was hosting Actors Hour, a ticketed event billed as a "speakeasy for artists".

One female comic at the event, Kelly Bachman, noted Weinstein's presence, saying: "Can we address the elephant in the room?" but was booed by the bartenders, a large section of the crowd and the event organisers, Stuckless said.

Weinstein’s presence did not go unnoticed.

"The woman said, 'I have been a survivor of rape' and that was booed," Stuckless said.

A male comic even stroked the fallen moviemaker's ego by asking who produced Good Will Hunting and then saying: "Because that movie is f***ing amazing." After his set, Stuckless said, the comic stopped by Weinstein's table to chat and both were smiling.

"At that point, I can feel shame and anger and fear bubbling in my stomach," she said. "I was still waiting and hoping someone else would say something, that the organisers would say something, one of the performers, and nobody did."

Actress and playwright Zoe Stuckless confronted Weinstein.

So she took it upon herself, walking up to his table and asked what his name was when "his bodyguards started saying, 'It's none of your business, you have no right to ask that question.'"

She says she was then escorted out. A representative for the bar confirmed that both Weinstein's security and event security "asked her to leave" and that she did.

Comic Amber Rollo said she also confronted Weinstein - and was also kicked out.

"I went in and called him a f***ing monster and told him he should disappear," she tweeted.

"His friend/bodyguard/goon/family member called me a c**t and I really really wanted to lunge over the table and strangle him … I restrained myself … There was a woman at the table with him who gently guided me out."

"I'm shocked because he was invited to an event put on by and for artists," Rollo added. "Some people didn't realise what was going on, some artists knew and were scared and some were outright supporting this f***ing serial rapist monster."

Weinstein leaves New York Supreme Court last year. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Weinstein said in a statement through his representative: "I am happy to address anyone's questions. We should all be offered the courtesy to voice opinions and be heard, and to even get answers. I am glad we all still have these rights."

A spokesperson for Weinstein said whoever used the word "c**t" was not employed by Weinstein.

The rep called the "scene uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom to".

The bar rep said that none of the staff had recognised Weinstein when he arrived around 9pm with two women because "he used a walker and looked pretty beat up".

When he was confronted by Stuckless he "stayed stoic" then "asked her to try to calm down and talk to him," the rep said.

After, "He didn't seem worked up about the incident, he just sat back down and carried on drinking water. It was weird," the rep said.

Weinstein had been to the event for young actors before and must have been invited by the organiser, the rep said.

Event organiser Alexandra Laliberte wrote on Instagram that Weinstein was "not invited by the organiser or anyone associated with this organisation".

The events are ticketed with the location being kept secret before the show.

Another rep for the bar said they had nothing to do with the guest list and that: "A company called @actorshour rented our bar for a private event, with a guest list all their own.

"Shortly into the evening, one guest began heckling another, causing a disturbance to everyone in attendance. After several requests to stop were ignored, we kindly asked the heckler to leave."

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission