Adani gets green light with final approval

AFTER almost nine years of delays and political debates, a Central Queensland mine has today been given the green light by the Queensland Government.

This afternoon, the Environmental Department approved the mine's groundwater management plan, with construction at the Galilee Basin site to power ahead over the coming weeks.

Today's approval of the Adani Carmichael Mine has been welcomed by Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar, as heralding the start of a wave of prosperity for the people of the Central Queensland.

"The Labor government's attempts to sabotage this mine have always been at the expense of the people of regional Queensland,” Mr Millar said.

"I hope the approval of this first mine signals the further development of the Galilee Basin.

"This would provide areas in central and western Queensland that struggle with high and endemic levels of unemployment with a jobs generator that will be game changing.”

Mr Millar said he hoped the mine's approval would have a positive effect on youth employment levels in rural Queensland, which were "consistently above 25 per cent”.

"The resources industry provides our young people with a path to well-paid employment and a prosperous career,” he said.

"I grew up in the Bowen Basin and I know many people who work in the mines and re-invest their wages into improving their farming enterprises.

"I have seen firsthand the improved roads, schools, services and quality of life the resources industry has brought to the Central Highlands.

"This Adani approval brings the promise of all of that for towns like Alpha, Barcaldine, Blackall, Tambo and Longreach.”

Mr Millar congratulated Adani on staying the course and thanked all the people of regional Queensland who took a stand for the mine.