Adani given the green light

OVERCOMING six years of divisive planning, the Adani Carmichael mine was this week given the tick of approval.

The news comes as a relief for many in central Queensland, with many locals resting their hopes on the mine to kick-start the revitalisation of the region.

Located 160km north-west of Clermont, the $16 billion project is predicted to generate 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Businesses and investors will have the certainty to move ahead with plans to reap rewards of what will be the largest mine in Australia.

A number of dignitaries were on hand to witness the historic moment for the state, at the new Adani regional headquarters in Townsville.

Adani chairman Gautam Adani announced the Final Investment Decision had been approved, marking the official start of the project.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes represented the region and said there was no doubt everyone in the room was "invigorated but also relieved”.

"It was quite a moment,” Cr Hayes said.

"As a preferred supplier, our region is strategically placed to take full advantage of the opportunities that the rail and mine site construction will offer.”

An Adani press release said the company was committed to regional Queensland and addressing energy poverty in India.

Adani head of country and chief executive officer Jeyakumar Janakaraj said while some may be looking for ways to leave regional Queensland, "we are looking to the future”.

"We are looking to ensure regional Queensland remains a great place to live, work and to raise a family,” he said.

Adani has already invested $3.3 billion in the project, with the a further range of contract announcements made at the meeting.

Contracts announced included Downer Mining for the construction and operation of the Carmichael mine and AECOM for the rail network linking Galilee Basin mines to the port of Abbot Point.

Construction on the project is set to begin in September this year.