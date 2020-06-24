Menu
Adani's conservation area
Environment

Adani lands conservation area ‘126 times’ bigger than mine

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
24th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
ADANI has secured a conservation area "126 times" larger than the Carmichael mine to protect local wildlife.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow said the area, known as the Moray Downs West Offset Area, would preserve important species including the black-throated finch as well as reptiles, plants and fish.

The 30,000 hectare area is located more than 5km from the Carmichael Mine open cut area.

It was a condition stipulated by State and Federal governments as part of the approval process.

"The offset area is one of the largest privately managed conservation areas in Queensland and is more than 126 times the size of the open cut mine area of our project," Mr Dow said.

Woongal Environmental Services has been awarded the contract to deliver environmental work for Adani.

Personnel at the Carmichael Mine Site. Picture: Rob Parsons
The new contract with Woongal would involve the delivery of two key packages of work using specialist environmental consultants and a team of environmental and land management professionals.

The contract is expected to create 10 full time positions, including one indigenous environmental graduate and four indigenous ranger roles.

Other roles include indigenous administrators.

"We have been working closely with Woongal Environmental Services for many years to provide opportunities for the Wangan and Jagalingou Traditional Owners to work on the Carmichael project," Mr Dow said.

Personnel at the Carmichael Mine Site. Picture: Rob Parsons
Woongal will roll out the initial stages of the mining giant's black-throated finch management plan, which includes a program of surveys, monitoring and management actions.

The service's chief executive Bill Haylock said the project would boost the skills of indigenous youth in environmental monitoring and management.

"With this project we can get more indigenous youth back to country - to look after the country of their ancestors," Mr Haylock said.

