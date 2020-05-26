Adani launches new Carmichael Mine graduate program

ADANI and CQUniversity have launched a new graduate program to train the future generations of Australia’s mining industry.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow said the program would provide jobs for six engineering graduates and preference would be given to Central Queensland and North Queensland residents.

“This program builds on Adani’s commitment to providing jobs and opportunities for regional Queenslanders,” Mr Dow said.

“We remain on track to deliver more than 1500 direct and a further 6750 indirect jobs during ramp up and construction of our project.

“I started my career as a mining engineer and have benefited greatly from the opportunities the mining industry has afforded me and my family.

“Our first graduate engineer intake is unique in that successful candidates will be given the opportunity to work across both the construction and operational phases of our project, which is rare in the current resources environment.”

Anyone looking for a rewarding career in the resources sector is encouraged to apply.

Delivered over 18 months, graduates will be placed with senior engineering team members within the Carmichael Mine and Rail project team and will also undertake onsite learning with CQUniversity.

The program is open to engineering graduates, up to two years post-graduation.

In 2020 the positions are open to mining engineers, civil engineers, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and president Professor Nick Klomp said he was pleased to see the impact the program would have on graduates and the communities of regional Australia.

“As Australia’s largest regional university, with a defined focus on delivering world-class education, training and research, CQUniversity is well-placed to drive significant outcomes for graduates and their communities,” he said.

Graduates will be required to operate on the program including time working on-site as well as off-site training through CQUniversity.

Training components will be undertaken at the University’s Rockhampton or Mackay campuses, or via Zoom (COVID-19 restrictions depending).

For more information and to apply, visit www.carmichaeljobs.com.au or email graduate@adani.com.au

Applications close Friday, June 19, 2020.