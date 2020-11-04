Adani name change ‘nothing to do with protests’

Activists are going to need to rethink their Stop Adani campaign, with the resources giant announcing it will rebrand the name of its Australian operations.

Activists are going to need to rethink their Stop Adani campaign, with the resources giant announcing it will rebrand the name of its Australian operations.

MEGA miner Adani will change the name of its Australian mining operations as part of a major rebranding exercise, but the company insists it's not because of relentless protesting.

Adani Mining, which is delivering the contentious Carmichael Coal Mine in the Galilee Basin, will today announce it is changing its name to Bravus Mining & Resources.

It comes as the miner marks its 10-year anniversary of operations in Australia.

Bravus Mining & Resources CEO David Boshoff said the name change was not motivated by protesting but rather the company felt it was the right time as the mine progressed into its operational stage.

"We feel if we were motivated by protesters … the height of that was in 2019, we are on track to deliver coal by 2021 and we feel nothing stands between us and that," he said.

"Certainly if we were motivated by the protesters it would have made sense to do that 12 to 18 months ago."

Bravus Mining and Resources CEO David Boshoff. Picture: Cameron Laird

Mr Boshoff said "bravus" to the company meant "courage" in Latin.

"We believe it took a lot of courage for us to where we are," he said.

"Our 10 years in Australia has been a journey that has tested the resilience, skills and

determination of our people and has confirmed the depth of our commitment to regional

Queensland.

"We have made a significant investment in Queensland and we will be here for the long haul

employing local people and doing business in Australia."

The CEO said Bravus was an Australian company, operating under Australian laws and would pay taxes and royalties.

He would not say how much the rebranding was costing but said the transition would take place over coming months.

While the company's mining and resources operations will undergo a name change, Adani's other operations across Australia will remain the same.

Adani was granted approvals for its scaled-back $2 billion mine by the State Government in June last year.

More than 1,500 people are currently employed on the mine and rail project and more than $1.5 billion worth of contracts have been awarded.

Mr Boshoff said 88 per cent of that work was being conducted in Queensland.

"The Stop Adani movement has tried unsuccessfully to prevent our business from operating in

Australia, but the fact is there is ongoing demand for thermal coal in Asia and India," he said.

"We have already secured the market for the 10 million tonnes per annum of coal produced at the Carmichael Mine, which is focused on India and Asia."

Mr Boshoff said the coal market was predicted to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns next year.

Originally published as Adani name change 'nothing to do with protests'