Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Anti-Adani protesters. Photo: Dan Peled
Anti-Adani protesters. Photo: Dan Peled
Crime

Adani protesters to plead guilty to security guard assault

Kristen Booth
25th Aug 2020 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO anti-Adani protesters are expected to enter pleas of guilty to assault against a mine security guard at a rail construction site at Clermont.

Sheridan Vautier, 23 and Michael Kyneston, 48, are both facing charges of assault occasioning bodily harm in company and deprivation of liberty over allegedly pulling and dragging an Adani contract worker to the ground in September last year.

Sheridan Vautier leaves Mackay Magistrates court after an initial appearance.
Sheridan Vautier leaves Mackay Magistrates court after an initial appearance.

Solicitor S.E. Taylor, who appeared by phone on behalf of the pair at Emerald Magistrates Court today, said they would both enter pleas of guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on September 23.

Neither Vautier nor Kyneston appeared today and will appear by phone for the sentencing hearing, with Vautier stuck in Switzerland and Kyneston at Burleigh Heads, unable to travel due to coronavirus restrictions, the court heard.

Both parties are expected to plead guilty to the assault charges, although the deprivation of liberty charges are expected to be discontinued, Taylor said.

Magistrate Robert Walker said their bail was enlarged.

adani protesters anti adani clermont court emerald magistrates court guilty plea sheridan vautier
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Premium Content Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Employment The Federal Government will not back away from dropping JobKeeper by $300 a fortnight. But some Queensland businesses will be better off than others.

        Traditional Owners take stand to evict Adani

        Premium Content Traditional Owners take stand to evict Adani

        News Traditional Owners near the Adani Carmichael mine have blocked access to the mine...

        New development for Adani’s Carmichael Mine site

        Premium Content New development for Adani’s Carmichael Mine site

        News Expansions at the $16.5b site have been complete - with workers set to benefit...

        Second house up in flames days after family left homeless

        Premium Content Second house up in flames days after family left homeless

        News Two Central Highlands houses have been destroyed by fire in less than a week.