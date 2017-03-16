Add colour to Easter

EASTER in the Central Highlands is best celebrated at the Sunflower Festival, and in the lead-up to the festive long weekend, the CQ News is running the Sunflower Festival Colouring Competition.

General manager Karin-ane King said the annual colouring competition was something she remembered looking forward to as a young reader of the local newspaper so this year, Mrs King said it was time to bring it back.

"It is also a great opportunity for us to support this great local event which is something that we take great pride in here at the CQ News,” she said.

To enter, contestants must collect and complete the colouring-in picture published in the CQ News for the next three weeks.

Entry forms and colouring-in image must be original newsprint.

Entrants are to place their completed entry form into an envelope marked CQ News - Easter Colour Competition and deliver to CQ News, Shop 5/104 Egerton Street, Emerald Qld 4720; or post CQ News, PO Box 259, Emerald Qld 4720.

The competition closes Monday, April 3, 2017.

Grab a copy of today's paper and turn to page 46 of today's edition for the colouring-in image.