Mum killed in carpark attack identified

The woman allegedly bashed to death outside a shopping centre in Adelaide's southern suburbs last month has been identified.

Michelle Foster, a 36-year-old mother of two little girls, was walking from the Noarlunga Interchange railway station to visit her father, when she was brutally attacked outside Colonnades Shopping Centre four weeks ago.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 12am on October 25 where a passer-by, Chris Graham, 43, was attempting to save the Ethelton woman.

Despite best efforts from paramedics, police and the good Samaritan at the scene, the young mum tragically could not be saved.

Mother-of-two Michelle Foster, who was murdered at an Adelaide shopping centre in October. Picture: Facebook

Ms Foster died at the scene from severe head injuries. Picture: Supplied by family

The man accused of causing her death is Jayden Lowah, 20, who faced court for the first time last month, the Advertiser reports.

Police revealed at the time of the horrific crime that the man accused had just been released from prison. They believe the attack was random.

Ms Foster's partner of 18 years, Ashley Thomas, and her two young daughters, aged 8 and 13, have been left devastated by the loss.

"We're still in shock at how brutal it sounded, and just not knowing the motive," Ashley's sister Sally Thomas told Seven News.

"(The girls) are quite young and obviously struggling to deal with the loss of their mum, especially just before Christmas."

Ms Foster was allegedly bashed to death by a man she had never met. Picture: Supplied by family

Ms Foster was farewelled and laid to rest at a funeral this week. Loved ones have described her as a "beautiful mother". Mr Thomas, who was reportedly still too traumatised to speak, said she was the "love of his life".

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page for Mr Thomas and his two daughters.

"Since that Thursday time has gone slow for everyone that knew Michelle but not as slow as it has been for Ashley and the girls," it reads.

Ms Foster's identity, and that of her alleged killer, had been suppressed at the request of SA police to allow them to speak to potential witnesses "in isolation" without influence from news outlets or social media posts. The suppression order expired on Friday.

The accused remains behind bars. His next court appearance is in March.