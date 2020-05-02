Adorable new Charlotte birthday pictures

Most people might ask for a present on their fifth birthday, but all Princess Charlotte wanted to do was help her community.

Kensington Palace released pictures of Charlotte helping parents Prince William and Kate deliver homemade pasta to pensioners in Norfolk, England.

Her mother Kate took the photos on The Sandringham estate, where, according to Kensington Palace, "the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area."

RELATED: Harry, Meghan's tell-all interview

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow.



The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2020

It's part of a royal initiative where meals are delivered to pensioners and other vulnerable people across England during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 1,000 meals were given out in the first week alone, and the scheme has been running for five weeks so far.

Kate has released some adorable photos of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday.

William, Kate, Charlotte and George spent two and a half hours driving around the area delivering food to those in need, The Daily Mail reported.

"They got drenched as it was pouring with the rain but I think they just wanted to do their bit," a local told The Daily Mail.

Charlotte is helping those in need.

The photos come ahead of Charlotte's fifth birthday tomorrow.

Princess Charlotte is currently social distancing with her family, who are believed to be staying at their country house Anmer Hall during the coronavirus crisis.

Like many children her age, Charlotte is being homeschooled while the UK is on lockdown, an endeavour her mother admits can be "challenging."

"The children have got such stamina," Kate told the BBC in a recent interview. "You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day - they've had a lovely time, but it's amazing how much you can cram into a day, that's for sure."

Charlotte can be seen delivering pasta right to people’s doors.

Other royal residences have been involved in similar initiatives to help the needy.

The housekeeping team at Balmoral have been making face masks and laundry bags for the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

And at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is staying for lockdown, they have made scrubs, washbags, headbands and scrub hats for NHS staff at hospitals.

Originally published as Adorable new Charlotte birthday pictures

Charlotte turns five tomorrow.