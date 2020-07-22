Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Adorable new photos of Prince George for seventh birthday

22nd Jul 2020 8:19 AM

Kensington Palace has released two new photos of Prince George taken in honour of his seventh birthday.

In the new photos, taken earlier this month by his mother, the seven-year-old is all smiles as he embraces the great outdoors wearing camouflage.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 38, have been living at Anmer Hall - the family's home in Norfolk - with their three children since March.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte began homeschooling as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in Britain.

The young royals, third and fourth in line to the throne, have been taught at home following advice from their $A40,000-a-year school.

Princess Charlotte turned five in May and Prince Louis turned two in April.

For George's sixth birthday last year, the third-in-line to the British throne was enjoying a low-key celebration in Mustique, where Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids were holidaying.

A photo released by Prince William and Kate of Prince George last year. Picture: Supplied/ Instagram
A photo released by Prince William and Kate of Prince George last year. Picture: Supplied/ Instagram

 

George was seen laughing and smiling up at his mother as she snapped away.

The Royal Mint in the UK cast a series of special coins to mark the occasion. The 750 limited-edition gold sovereigns, technically worth just £5 ($A9), were priced at £500 ($A900) each and sold out rapidly.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, George is one of the Queen's favourite family members, and regularly spoils him with presents when he stays over at Buckingham Palace.

George famously came up with a new nickname for his great-grandmother - "Gan Gan" - which helped cement her affection for him.

"The doting Queen takes time to select little presents that she leaves at the foot of George's bed every time he stays over," Fabulous magazine reported, adding that she "goes out of her way to spend time with him".

Originally published as Adorable new photos of Prince George

birthday editors picks prince georgem royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ business sells for $600k in midst of pandemic

        premium_icon CQ business sells for $600k in midst of pandemic

        Property Property experts say it’s great to see investor interest making a strong comeback.

        Capella farmhand caught drink driving at nearby town

        premium_icon Capella farmhand caught drink driving at nearby town

        Crime The magistrate warned the 20-year-old of the dangers of drink driving

        REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        premium_icon REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        Health "We’ve done around 442,000 tests in Queensland so far"

        WATCH: Ute rams MP's car in busy street

        premium_icon WATCH: Ute rams MP's car in busy street

        Crime The politician had spent the day there to announce a new policy.