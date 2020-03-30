Affair fight ruins MAFS ending

Stacey will reportedly be embroiled in her own cheating scandal when the final dinner party airs. Picture: Channel 9

Stacey will reportedly be embroiled in her own cheating scandal when the final dinner party airs. Picture: Channel 9

Get ready for some series tea (or wine, rather) to be spilt at the upcoming MAFS reunion episode.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Stacey Hampton, who is paired with Adelaide businessman Michael Goonan on the Channel 9 experiment, is set to be embroiled in a cheating scandal of her own when the final dinner party, which will see all contestants return, airs on Wednesday night.

Michael's alleged cheating with former bride Hayley Vernon have formed a major storyline this series, with Stacey eventually forgiving her TV husband and committing to him at last night's vow renewal.

Michael is married to Stacey on MAFS, but the pair reportedly don’t last.

And after weeks of rumours, Stacey's reported affair with ex-contestant Mikey Pembroke during filming of the show is set to be uncovered.

Natasha Spencer, who was "married" to Mikey in the experiment, is set to call Stacey out for sleeping with him before the couple chose to leave the show.

Ex-contestant David Cannon, who was matched with Hayley, gave a teaser about what happened when he appeared as a guest on the latest episode of news.com.au's podcast Not Here To Make Friends.

"Natasha stands up and she goes 'ding ding ding' on her glass," David told host James Weir.

"She goes, 'Thank you everyone for coming, past and present', blah blah blah.

"Then she goes to Stacey and goes, 'And thank you Stacey for f**king my husband'.

"And that was round one."

Natasha and Mikey both left the experiment three weeks ago. Picture: Channel 9

What followed was a he-said, she-said between Stacey - who denied the allegation - and Mikey, who claims they slept together. Mikey also told news.com.au they had sex during the experiment.

"Mikey gets his phone out and there's a lot of stuff that goes on," David said.

"He pulls out receipts, pulls out messages, it was very contrived. Everything was very wishy washy.

"Still to this day … I like Mikey and I like Stacey as individuals, but I still don't know who to believe."

David said the texts weren't overly salacious, before adding Mikey had flown back to Sydney from a family holiday in Europe just to attend the reunion filming.

"That's the thing I don't understand. Mikey was in Switzerland or Spain or somewhere fancy, overseas lapping up the high life with his family and he flew back just for the reunion, and he wasn't going to come back originally.

"Why would you come back just to start a s**t storm?"

Stacey and Hayley clashed at the reunion drinks yet again last week after Hayley kissed Michael.

David also revealed Stacey and Michael's reality TV romance ended shortly after they pledged their commitment during last night's ceremony.

"F**k no - by the end of the (final) dinner party, they're not together," he said.

David also spilt on Drew Bauer and KC Osborne's relationship, which had appeared to be on track as they pledged to stay together last night.

"I can tell you, they don't make it to the reunion, that's for sure. No f**ks given, eh, I don't even care about ruining the show."

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine.

Originally published as Affair fight ruins MAFS ending