Affordable homes in high demand

FIRST home buyers in Emerald have been in a spending frenzy, with four homes in the lower end of the market snapped up over the last week.

Out of those four homes, 13 Eubar Pl was sold for $142,500 on February 21.

Emerald Real Estate principal Jason Campbell, who was responsible for the sale of the unit, said he had 12 properties waiting to settle that had been signed off.

"We have had a very good start to the year,” Mr Campbell said.

"Since Christmas we have sold residential properties that range from $140,000 through to over $600,000, with quite a few listings coming through to replace those getting sold.

"Most buyers are owner occupiers who are buying in all price brackets, however the tightest bracket is the lower end of the market.

"Just the other week I had seven offers on 13 Eubar Pl in three days and ended up selling for over the asking price.

"Once those homes come onto the market they are getting snapped up very quickly. Anything under $300,000 is in high demand.”

14/29 Esmond St, Emerald, sold for $125,000 on February 21.

Mr Campbell said first home buyers were looking for homes in the lower end of the market due to tighter lending criteria.

"After the banking commission and general lending practices out here being reliant on the mining sector, banks have become more cautious and are asking for larger deposits,” he said.

"Therefore, having to secure a larger deposit may bring you down to a lower price bracket than what you initially thought you were in.”

When talking about the current state of the real estate market in Emerald, Mr Campbell said it had a strong and bright future ahead.

"We are reliant on the resource sector, which seems to be going well,” he said.

"It would be nice to see more positivity in the rural sector, but we will need rain for that and some water in the Fairbairn Dam.

"But there is positivity, with new mines opening and old mines reopening, which has renewed some confidence.”

19 Lorraway St, Emerald, sold for $175,000 on February 18.

After having a good February, with a steady flow of sales still coming through, Mr Campbell said he expected the trend to continue into March.

"We are expecting the Minerva Gregory Mine to make some more announcements and start to put people on,” he said.

"They are expecting to employ 300 people and once they start you will find a lot more demand, so it could increase quite rapidly over the next couple of months.

"It is only early days but 2019 is looking a lot stronger than 2018.”