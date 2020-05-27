Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Afghan government to free 900 Taliban prisoners

27th May 2020 8:39 PM

The Afghan government has urged the Taliban to extend a three-day ceasefire due to end on Tuesday night and also announced it is releasing 900 Taliban prisoners.

"It is important to extend the ceasefire and, in order to avoid bloodshed, the Afghan government is ready to extend it," Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Taliban announced the three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that ends the holy month of Ramadan. It expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Originally published as Afghan govt to free 900 Taliban prisoners

afghanistan prisoners taliban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More details emerge about nurse's trip to Blackwater while infectious

        premium_icon More details emerge about nurse's trip to Blackwater while...

        Health 4.20pm: 'Sunset' twist after Blackwater man tested positive for COVID-19 following his death yesterday.

        Coronavirus death scares Blackwater residents

        premium_icon Coronavirus death scares Blackwater residents

        News Some of the town’s older residents are apprehensive about last night’s confirmed...

        CQUniversity using technical wizardry in theatre show

        premium_icon CQUniversity using technical wizardry in theatre show

        News Technical wizardry is being summoned to enable theatre students located hundreds of...

        5 things you need to know about Blackwater virus death

        premium_icon 5 things you need to know about Blackwater virus death

        Health As the community comes to grips with the tragedy, here are five things you need to...