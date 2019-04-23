‘Short memory’: Riewoldt slams Cornes jab

RICHOMND star Jack Riewoldt has spoken out in defence of Melbourne veteran Jordan Lewis, calling out a negative comment by a former AFL player and current media commentator.

Lewis struggled in the Demons' horror loss to St Kilda on Saturday, recording just 13 disposals as the pre-season flag fancies fell to 1-4.

It saw Lewis come under fire from many media commentators with Gerard Whateley suggesting on Fox Footy they had placed him "ferociously under the stick".

But Riewoldt suggested some have gone too far, calling out Port Adelaide champion Kane Cornes.

"I think some of the media commentary around him - I'll call out one comment today, Kane Cornes said he was playing for his super(annuation)," Riewoldt said.

"I think that some players and some media people have got short memories of their own careers."

Cornes was also negative about Lewis' performance in the 2018 preliminary final and the season as a whole, asking at the time "what will he add on-field to Melbourne next year?"

Riewoldt, who is set to return for Richmond's Anzac Eve blockbuster against Lewis' Demons on Wednesday, said there are always some worries when you return from an injury absence.

But he backed Lewis to return to form sooner rather than later.

"There's always a bit of worry with having some time off and then going straight back into it," he said.

"I know I've played a lot of footy and haven't missed much footy, and I've got maybe some doubt over just not being able to perform over the last three weeks, to then go out and perform on Wednesday night. And I'm sure Jordy went through a little bit of that on the weekend.

"Now look, he didn't play a great game, and he'd be the first person to put his hand up.

"But I'd be very careful in calling him out too soon - he's a warrior, Jordan, and he knows and is honest with himself when he doesn't perform well, and he's fixed it in the past."

