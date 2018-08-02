Menu
Login
Harley Balic has quit the AFL, having lost his love for the game. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Harley Balic has quit the AFL, having lost his love for the game. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
AFL

Shock retirement by 21-year-old leaves AFL side stunned

2nd Aug 2018 5:13 PM

MELBOURNE midfielder Harley Balic has made the shock decision to retire, effective immediately, from the AFL.

The 21-year-old moved to Melbourne prior to the 2018 season but failed to make the senior side, playing for VFL affiliate Casey Scorpions.

He played four games for Fremantle in 2017 before returning home after being traded in return for the 65th pick.

His decision, as he explained, was made after he lost the passion for the game.

"It was an easy decision in the end as I've thought about it for a little while now," he told Melbourne Media.

"It's something I'm not going to regret and I'm very appreciative to Melbourne for letting me come to the club for a second chance.

"I've always loved football, but my heart's not in it and everything ends up being a grind and I think it's just the right thing to do.

"The (club's) VFL and AFL (teams) are both going to be successful this year and it's something I'd love to be a part of, if I loved it, but unfortunately I don't and it's time to go out into the real world and see what else is out there for me."

Balic's AFL career began when he was selected with the 38th pick in the 2015 national draft by Fremantle.

Injuries cruelled his time in the game and he managed to take the field only four times despite some impressive outings in the VFL.

- with AAP

Related Items

afl casey scorpions fremantle dockers harley balic melbourne demons vfl

Top Stories

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    Tipoff leads to arrest

    News Police say the ute had drugs, weapons.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 4:15 PM
    Cotton planting begins in CQ, amid low water supply

    Cotton planting begins in CQ, amid low water supply

    News Fairbairn Dam is currently sitting at 20 per cent

    • 2nd Aug 2018 4:01 PM
    Time for men to ManUp

    Time for men to ManUp

    News Prostate cancer death toll outweighs the national road death toll.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 3:59 PM
    New Bluff principal a welcome addition

    New Bluff principal a welcome addition

    News Craig Barrett wants to see school shine.

    Local Partners