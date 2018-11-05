Peace declared after vicious AFL punch

Brayshaw suffered shocking injuries from Gaff’s blow.

FREMANTLE midfielder Andrew Brayshaw insists there's no bad blood between him and Andrew Gaff, revealing the pair met up for a round of golf during the AFL off-season.

Gaff was suspended for eight matches after breaking Brayshaw's jaw with an off-the-ball punch during the round 20 western derby.

The suspension meant Gaff missed West Coast's run to the premiership.

But the incident was even tougher on Brayshaw, who was forced to undergo surgery and was restricted to liquid foods for the best part of a month.

There are still doubts about the status of five of Brayshaw's teeth, with the nerves still unresponsive.

But he says everything else has recovered fully, and he's already put the incident behind him.

Brayshaw's older brother Hamish, who plays for West Coast, has acted as somewhat of a peacemaker since the fiery western derby.

Brayshaw on the deck after being hit by Gaff.

Gaff visited Andrew Brayshaw in Melbourne a few weeks after the derby to apologise in person for his brain snap.

He also brought flowers for Brayshaw's mum.

And the pair met up again in Perth recently after Hamish organised a round of golf for all of them.

"I know there was speculation that we played (a round of golf) before, which we hadn't," Andrew Brayshaw said.

"But we eventually did. I got to know him as a bloke a bit more. It was good to play that game.

"There's no bad blood there. We're both happy with how we're trying to move on."

Brayshaw said he only lost about half a kilogram after suffering the broken jaw, and he held no fears about getting back into contact work.

"I've definitely moved on. The last month I haven't thought about it one bit," Brayshaw said.

"I haven't had any check-ups for a while; I haven't had any pain in my mouth or my jaw.

"I've got a meeting with my dentist in December, and we have to keep testing those (five teeth).

Andrew Gaff consoled by coach Adam Simpson after he copped his own gut punch, missing out on the Eagles’ flag.

"They're still in there and they're in the right spot, but it's just whether the nerves hold on.

"Given that I'm pretty young, the dentist is more hopeful than he would usually be that they (the nerves) might come back."

Brayshaw said he would treat Gaff like a normal opponent when the pair locked horns in the 2019 round-four western derby.

Meanwhile, Shane Mumford is still expected to resume his playing career with GWS in 2019, despite being fined $25,000 and suspended for two games after footage had emerged of the ruckman snorting white powder.

The video footage dated back to 2015, shortly after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury but only emerged last month.

Mumford, 32, retired at the end of 2017 due to a serious foot injury but he hopes to restart his playing career next year, with the Giants light on for ruck options after Rory Lobb's move to Fremantle.

The two-match, club-imposed ban will kick in if Mumford is redrafted by the Giants.

No handballing the blame, Shane. There are a few conditions to your return.

He must also accept a first strike under the AFL's illicit drugs policy and undergo drug and alcohol counselling.

"Shane is deeply remorseful and embarrassed by his behaviour from three years ago," Giants CEO David Matthews said in a statement.

"As a club, we were very disappointed in Shane's actions and the circumstances generally.

"While Shane has unquestionably been an important part of the Giants as both a player and coach in recent years, the club feels these sanctions are absolutely appropriate to ensure he fully understands the implications of his actions.

"The club will also continue to support Shane as this has clearly been a difficult time for him and his family.

"Shane has unequivocally accepted the sanctions."

The veteran of 172 games with Geelong, Sydney and GWS worked in 2018 as a ruck coach for the Giants.

The two-match ban would cover GWS's opening games of the 2019 season at home against Essendon and away to West Coast at Optus Stadium.