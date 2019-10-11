Adelaide crows complete savage clean-out

Brett Burton (left) is the latest key figure to be booted from the Crows, following coach Don Pyke (right) out the door.

Brett Burton (left) is the latest key figure to be booted from the Crows, following coach Don Pyke (right) out the door.

ADELAIDE'S review into its football department has been finalised with two more key figures being axed.

The review was run by former AFL legends Jason Dunstall and Matthew Pavlich along with high-performance experts Jonah Oliver and Dr Tim Gabbett and the findings were handed to the club on Friday.

It's resulted in football boss Brett Burton and assistant coach Scott Camporeale being shown the door.

Those axings followed coach Don Pyke vacating his position and long-time skipper Taylor Walker removing himself from the leadership role.

"The last two seasons have been challenging from an on-field perspective and there have been too many distractions off-field as well, and we needed to clearly identify deficiencies which would shape decision-making required to make positive change," Crows chairman Rob Chapman said.

"We had a clear view on what we believed to be the key issues, but for a variety of reasons felt that the involvement of external consultants would help ensure the review left no stone unturned, as well as providing the benefit of a different lens or perspective."

The changes recommended by the reviews and approved by the board include:

- a change to the leadership of the football department with head of football Brett Burton to depart the club;

- a change to the coaching structure with senior assistant coach Scott Camporeale to also leave the organisation after spending nine years in the coaching department;

- the creation of a new position, head of leadership and culture, to deliver a new player leadership program across all areas of the football department, including AFL and AFLW;

- some small changes within the high-performance department to enhance role clarity and communication between staff, coaches and players.

Burton and Pyke address the media over the infamous training camp.

Burton was expected to be under pressure after the Crows' failure to make the finals for two straight seasons, plus the fallout from the infamous 2018 preseason camp.

Chapman thanked Camporeale and Burton for their significant contributions over a lengthy period.

"People talk about the club, and the human side is often forgotten and I would like to acknowledge the efforts of both Scott and Brett, who are quality people with a great deal to offer the AFL if they choose to continue in the industry," Chapman said.

"We have made some hard decisions and are transitioning into a new era, and rejuvenating what is already a talented playing list so we can hopefully achieve the ultimate success."

Adelaide is expected to announce its next senior coach within the next week, with GWS senior assistant Matthew Nicks likely to be named.

Nicks spent the past season with the Giants.

Nicks spent one season with the Giants as Leon Cameron's senior assistant after eight seasons with Port Adelaide.

Many believe Nicks is the clear frontrunner ahead of Adam Kingsley, Scott Burns and Adem Yze.