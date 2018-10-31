Lyons gone as Suns continue cull

Jarryd Lyons is departing the Gold Coast Suns and looks set to join Brisbane.

Jarryd Lyons is departing the Gold Coast Suns and looks set to join Brisbane.

THE Gold Coast Suns have left the AFL community scratch their heads after making its final list changes for the 2019 season.

Ahead of the first list lodgement deadline on Wednesday afternoon, the Suns announced that Midfielder Jarryd Lyons and key defender Jack Leslie had been axed from the senior list. However the club has committed to re-drafting Leslie as a rookie in November.

Since entering the league in 2011 the club has failed to finish any higher than 12th on the ladder as they've routinely found themselves battling for high draft picks instead of finals.

Multiple reports suggested Brisbane are poised to hand Lyons an AFL lifeline as a delisted free agent, which would see him link up with brother Corey Lyons, who's on the Lions' list.

The call to cull Lyons who over the course of the last two seasons has been one of the Suns' top players is a staggering move by the club.

In 2018 alone he led the club in clearances and contested possessions, was number two for average disposals and number three for tackles and inside 50s.

Throughout the AFL Trade Period the Suns had a complete overhaul with 2018 co-captains Tom Lynch and Steven May both departing. While Aaron Hall was also traded to North Melbourne.

Jarryd Lyons could link with his brother. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Lyons still had a year to run on his contract with the Suns stating the decision was made after both had "mutually agreed" to part ways.

"We added real depth to our midfield during the trade period and as a result Jarryd understands that his opportunities would be increasingly limited due to the additions of these players and our desire to play and develop the young midfield talent already on our list," Suns list manager Craig Cameron said.

"With that being the case, the club and Jarryd have had a mature discussion and agree that another club may offer him greater opportunity to play in the midfield in the future.

"We thank Jarryd for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best as he continues his AFL career."

But fans around the league couldn't believe the flailing club had made the call to cut one of its most prolific ball winners.

If Lyons, 26, does link with the Lions, it will be his third club in his career having spent six season on Adelaide's list before being traded to the Suns at the end of 2016.

Brisbane made big moves during the Trade Period in acquiring midfield magnet Lachie Neale from Fremantle.

Of course Lyons will step right into the hole left by former captain Dayne Beams' departure, a role that will continue to keep him in the midfield. A role the Suns weren't willing to offer up.