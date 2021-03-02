Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AFL icon Robert “Dipper” DiPierdomenico has reportedly separated from his wife after sending flowers to an ex-girlfriend.
AFL icon Robert “Dipper” DiPierdomenico has reportedly separated from his wife after sending flowers to an ex-girlfriend.
Celebrity

AFL legend’s 41-year marriage breakdown

2nd Mar 2021 4:03 PM

AFL icon Robert "Dipper" DiPierdomenico has reportedly separated from wife Cheryl after 41 years of marriage.

After briefly spending time apart from his wife last year, DiPierdomenico rekindled the relationship before a dispute on Valentine's Day proved the final straw.

Watch every match of the 2021 AAMI Community Series LIVE on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

Cheryl detailed the situation in a heartfelt social media post, saying she was "devastated and broken" that the marriage had broken down.

 

"This is a really hard post! Some of my friends say go for it, others say don't say a word! I have to go with my gut! So I am! I have loved this man for over 45 years! He came back to me in Sept wanting a second chance! I gave it to him because I thought, maybe it was my fault we fell apart!" Cheryl posted to Facebook on Sunday.

"Up until Valentine's Day I was the happiest girl in the world having my family back as a whole! My world crumbled! Back to square one!!!!! Why why why! I'm devastated and broken but now I know it's done!!!"

Robert and Cheryl DiPierdomenico.
Robert and Cheryl DiPierdomenico.

According to Perth Now, DiPierdomenico was caught sending an ex-girlfriend flowers and champagne on Valentine's Day.

The ex-partner reportedly posted photos of the gifts to social media, only for Cheryl to find out they came from her husband.

According to the report, DiPierdomenico alleges he sent the flowers because the ex-girlfriend had recently lost a loved one.

DiPierdomenico played 240 games for Hawthorn in a 17-year footy career, winning five VFL premierships and a Brownlow Medal in 1986.

He was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

The 62-year-old was recently a contestant on Channel 10's "I'm a Celebrity … Get Me out of Here!".

On the reality show, which was recorded last year, DiPierdomenico openly spoke about how much he missed his family.

 

Originally published as AFL legend's 41-year marriage breakdown

Robert DiPierdomenico and wife Cheryl.
Robert DiPierdomenico and wife Cheryl.
robert dipper dipierdomenico

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No justification’ for Moranbah miner’s revenge porn act

        Premium Content ‘No justification’ for Moranbah miner’s revenge porn act

        Crime A Moranbah miner sent a teenage girl an intimate photo of her mother in a fit of revenge when the relationship broke down and he spiralled into depression.

        • 2nd Mar 2021 4:00 PM
        Central Queensland freight road set for $3M upgrade

        Premium Content Central Queensland freight road set for $3M upgrade

        Rural “These works will significantly improve safety and traffic flow.”

        Meet the Central Queensland landowner taking on Bravus

        Premium Content Meet the Central Queensland landowner taking on Bravus

        News He has been locked in a battle with the mining giant for the past five years over a...

        Japan, CQ friendship continues through pandemic

        Premium Content Japan, CQ friendship continues through pandemic

        Community For nearly a quarter of a century, Katsushi Miura has exchanged Christmas gifts...