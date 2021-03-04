AFL Mackay fixtures released for 2021 season

The Moranbah Bulldogs 9.9-63 defeated Bakers Creek Tigers 6.9-45 in the 2020 AFL Mackay Under-17.5 grand final at Harrup Park. The seniors team will return for 2021. Photo: Callum Dick

AFL Mackay has released the fixtures for the 2021 senior competitions ahead of round one on April 10.

For the first time ever, all senior clubs in Mackay will have both men’s and women’s teams in the senior competitions.

Competition manager Josh Rhodes said it was welcome news for the growth of Aussie rules in the sugar capital.

“With all senior clubs having both a men’s and women’s team, it means they can both play at the same venue for each club which I think is really healthy for the league,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to playing footy from April to September this year, after last year’s shotgun season.

“In exciting news for the league, 2021 will see the Moranbah Bulldogs return to the senior men’s competition after missing the 2020 season.

Mackay 2021 AFL senior men fixture.

“It’s also great to be welcoming back the Whitsunday Sea Eagles into the senior women’s competition.”

Mackay 2021 AFL senior women fixture.

The Saints enter the senior men’s competition looking to make it three in a row and continue their undefeated streak, which stretches for two seasons.

The Tigers and Hawks will both search for grand final re-appearances in the women’s, while in the reserves 2020 premiership winners the Swans will attempt to go back-to-back.

Mackay 2021 AFL Reserves fixture.

Footy will be back in the Mackay region on March 13, with a senior pre-season carnival to be played at Airlie Beach.

Other key dates include the CQ Challenge Cup at North Mackay on March 20, with a youth carnival in Moranbah the following Saturday.

Seniors round one will begin on April 10 and the juniors on April 24.

Mackay 2021 AFL U12 fixture.

The City versus Country clash will take place at Magpies Sporting Club on Anzac Day.

There will be a Pride Round on May 15, to fall in line with other leagues around the state.

Sir Doug Nicholls rounds will be played on May 29 and June 5.

Mr Rhodes said 2021 was shaping up as a superb year of footy in Mackay, with the ripple effect of a strong junior base paying dividends in the senior competitions.

“Mackay is a big growth area for the game in Queensland, which is really supported from the bottom end up,” he said.

Mackay 2021 AFL U14 fixture.

“Evidence of that is in our Under 12s competition that has eight different teams in 2021.

“I think we’re in a pretty good space this year especially given the issues all clubs faced last season.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing some real good footy in paradise.”

Mackay 2021 AFL U17 fixture.

View all the fixtures here.

