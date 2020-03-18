Women banned from AFL partners in coronavirus crackdown

The wives and girlfriends of some AFL players have been told to stay away from their partners with some forced to say uncertain farewells.

Fremantle has told the wives and girlfriends of some of its players they will have to stop seeing players as part of an isolation precaution confirmed on Wednesday.

Fremantle players will have to avoid seeing their partners over the next few weeks in a bid to protect themselves and the team from the coronavirus.

The Dockers have gone into isolation mode ahead of the start of the AFL season and are leaving no stone unturned in protecting their players.

Players have been advised to self-isolate and also been warned about the risks of seeing partners who don't have the option to work from home.

Those partners that are unable to work from home and do not live together with their football-playing partner are being told they carry too much of a risk to continue to have contact with their partner while they continue to operate in the real world.

Dockers ruckman Rory Lobb said on Wednesday that clampdown only impacts the wives and girlfriends unable to change their employment arrangements to work from home.

"My partner, her company has told everyone to work from home anyway so it worked out well," Fremantle forward Rory Lobb told Perth radio station Mix 94.5.

"The girlfriends that didn't live with their partners, because they have jobs where they're out and around other people, they can't control it as much.

"I'm sure it depends on the relationships on whether they can have them stay."

However, teammate Bailey Banfield told the club he is preparing to go weeks on end without being able to be with his girlfriend Julia.

"After training I made the call to my girlfriend Julia and told her that based on current advice, I may not see her for potentially a few weeks as we went into isolation as a club," Banfield told the club's website.

"She has to live her life and she's just started a new job in the city and has to catch public transport into work.

"The concern was that any interactions with people or potentially contaminated surfaces would cancel out my self-isolation. It would be a risk for the whole club.

"With Julia's new job, continuing to see her was not an option."

The Dockers insist they haven't banned players from seeing partners who don't have the option to work from home.

"There has categorically been no directive from the club that players ask their partners to either work from home or move out," a spokesperson said.

The Dockers have also moved their gym equipment from their training base in Cockburn to Optus Stadium in a bid to set up a more sterile zone. Fremantle's season is due to start on Saturday against Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

