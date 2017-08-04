African delegation visit region

A DELEGATION of government and community organisation representatives from Africa visited the Central Highlands last week, as part of a program delivered by the University of Queensland.

The visitors are participating in the Local Economic and Social Development in Extractives course, administered through the university's International Development department, Sustainable Minerals Institute and Centre for Social Research in Mining.

Part of the course is delivered in Australia and the remainder in Madagascar.

"Their visit to the Central Highlands provides first-hand experience for the participants, enabling them to learn from some of the initiatives here in Australia,” Deputy Mayor Cr Gail Godwin-Smith said.

"Each year we are very fortunate to host international delegations from UQ. It is great opportunity to exchange knowledge, experience and ideas and strengthen our relationship with the university.

"Their visits also provide an economic boost to our region, with their delegation trip injecting around $65,000 into the local economy last year.”

This year twenty-five delegates from 11 different African countries took part in the program.