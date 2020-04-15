Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Greg and Leila Featherstone celebrate 60 years of marriage.
Greg and Leila Featherstone celebrate 60 years of marriage.
News

After 60 years, they still say “you’re mine”.

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
15th Apr 2020 3:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Greg and Leila Featherstone have had to relocate their 60th wedding anniversary celebration due to the coronavirus, but they'll still listen to 'their' song, Pat Boone's You're Mine.

"If you go dancing and he holds you tight" sums up how the two met in 1957 at the Friday night dances in Emerald where Greg worked as a railway clerk and Leila as a shop assistant.

"Normally there'd be a three-piece band with piano, drums and a sax," Mr Featherstone said.

They were "firm friends" at first, then Leila asked him to accompany her to her debutante ball and finally, in 1960, they wed at St Lukes church in Emerald.

The couple honeymooned on South Molle Island and in Cairns.

They lived a short while in Innisfail before moving back to Mr Featherstone's home town of Rockhampton where he worked for the railway and, later, for Centrelink. Mrs Featherstone worked in childcare.

Greg and Leila Featherstone on their wedding day in 1960
Greg and Leila Featherstone on their wedding day in 1960

They raised three sons and now enjoy catching up with their six grandchildren.

Mr Featherstone was good at sports, representing Queensland in the interstate railway cricket carnivals, and the Central West in football.

In later years, he took up gateball, a Japanese version of croquet which allows for 10 people to play on a half-sized court.

The couple travelled all around Queensland with a trip to Tasmania and another on The Ghan from Darwin to Alice Springs.

They described the key to a long and happy marriage as "love and respect for each other".

"We share all our problems - which has included some health problems - and live within our means".

Having to cancel a trip to Bargara, the Featherstones will celebrate their diamond anniversary this Thursday, April 16, with a bottle of wine and a meal at home.

And as family and friends phone to congratulate them, you can bet Pat Boone will be crooning You're Mine on the CD player.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government bonus brings undescribable joy to family

        premium_icon Government bonus brings undescribable joy to family

        News Isolation has been sweetened for one CQ family thanks to a small contribution.

        CQ Catholic schools offer fee help

        premium_icon CQ Catholic schools offer fee help

        News Rockhampton Catholic Education today advised it would provide tuition fee...

        Nominees uncertain as vote count continues

        premium_icon Nominees uncertain as vote count continues

        News About 65 per cent of votes have been counted for the Central Highlands Regional...

        VOTE NOW: Where to find Central Highlands’ best burger

        VOTE NOW: Where to find Central Highlands’ best burger

        News You nominated cafes and restaurants from the region. Now you can vote for the...