Ag minds stimulated

YOUNG minds will be exposed to the latest innovations in agriculture and agribusiness, as the Central Highlands Development Corporation this week announced the AgTeCH17 Young Bursary winners.

CHDC Agribusiness Development co-ordinator Liz Alexander said with their Young Tech Partners, CQUniversity and Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges, CHDC was excited to congratulate the successful applicants who could now attend the inaugural Build it, Use it, Profit forum in Emerald on November 8.

The winners are: Isabella Fanning, CQUniversity; Cameron Hosking, Emerald Agricultural College; Hamish Hutchings, Emerald Agricultural College; Cassie Johnston, Emerald Agricultural College/ Emerald State High School; Meg McCosker, CQUniversity; Ruby Nelson, CQUniversity; Jordan Spargo, Emerald Agricultural College/ Emerald State High School.

CQUniversity agriculture lecturer Saba Sinai and Emerald State High School maths and science teacher Richard Evans were also awarded bursaries to attend.

Ms Alexander said the selection committee was drawn from representatives from CHDC, QATC, CQUniversity and the AgTeCH17 Committee and agreed that the bursary had attracted "great” applicants.

"The young men and women had varying levels of experience with technology in agriculture, and had a mixture of interest in cropping and livestock,” she said.

"But all were enthusiastic to learn more about agtech opportunities and networks.”

Students enrolled at CQUniversity, QATC Emerald and Longreach Agricultural Colleges, and Year 12 in Central Highlands secondary schools were eligible to apply.

Attendance at AgTeCH17 will give bursary recipients the chance to visit 2PH Farms' world-class automated citrus and table grape packing facilities and view in-field demonstrations with the newest in drones, automation and analytics from SwarmFarm Robotics, Komatsu Australia and New Zealand, PrecisionHawk and Vanderfield.

The AgTeCH17: Build it, Use it, Profit forum and in-field demonstrations will be held on Wednesday, November 8.

Tickets can be bought at chdc.com.au.