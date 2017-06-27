Ag options beefed up

NEW OPPORTUNITIES: Bernie Ingle (right) with QATC students Lillian Driver, James Shephard and James Hirst, says the new Access Ag program is a hands-on specialist agricultural alternative to a traditional senior high school education.

OPPORTUNITIES for Years 11 and 12 students will be beefed up at Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges (QATC) next year.

A new program named Access Ag, which will be based at Emerald Agricultural College, will offer specialist agricultural education to high school students.

QATC education and training manager Bernie Ingle said the program was an extension of the Pathways to Agricultural Careers and Education program concept.

"Our goal is to provide pathways for regional students to get job-ready sooner, forge industry networks, and build a solid foundation to move into further education and training,” Mr Ingle said.

Key features of the curriculum include two integrated vocational qualifications in agriculture, two Start Uni Now units which provide credit recognition in the CQUniversity Bachelor of Agriculture, as well as Queensland Certificate of Education eligibility.

Students will also gain the option of direct entry into the CQUniversity Bachelor of Agriculture.

Enrolled students will be involved in practical, work integrated learning at industry scale facilities and industry partners.

"Immersing eager senior high school students in practical, agriculturally- focussed studies will demonstrate the flexibility and diversity of career pathways they can aim for within rural industries,” Mr Ingle said.

"This endeavour will contribute to the future of Australian agriculture by seriously engaging young people in the contemplation of agriculture as a viable career option.”

Enrolments will be open to Year 11 students in 2018, with Year 12 positions from 2019. To find out more, visit www.qatc.edu.au or call 1800888710.